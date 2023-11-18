Denise Chariesta has just given birth to her first child, a boy. Even though there are many congratulations, there are still those who blaspheme him.

Netizens sneered and insulted Denise Chariesta with scathing comments on her social media. Denise Chariesta admitted to trading immediately after giving birth.

Positive activities also still invite bad ones.

Denise was also able to respond wisely, even though she was teasing other netizens.

“You’re really sad, you’ve just been born and you’re already trading to make money… You poor bastard!!!” That was the comment of a netizen in a direct message (DM) on Instagram which was captured and then uploaded by Denise herself via the account @denisechariesta91, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

In the screenshot she uploaded via the Instagram account @denisechariesta91, Denise admitted that she had no problem being insulted as long as her child was not dragged around.

“My DMs are full of insults like this.. it doesn’t matter if I’m the one who says don’t be my child.. and I’ve NEVER been ASHAMED that my trade is halal, pajama clothes/skincare trade is for my child’s expenses and my child’s future..,” wrote Denise.

Denise Chariesta also stated that she was trying to earn money for her child’s future.

“I really make a lot of products so that when my child is born, he will immediately become an entrepreneur. I don’t care what people say, the important thing is that I will try my hardest so that @babydenisechariesta will have enough and be successful,” he said.

Denise Chariesta also revealed that JK had contacted her via WhatsApp message long before the birth process.

“‘Hola good night, in this very difficult time I want to tell you about the situation we are facing. Even though our relationship has ended and many things are not suitable between us, I want to maintain calm and prosperity for the baby who will be born later,” read Denise Chariesta at Brawijaya Antasari Hospital, South Jakarta, Monday (13/11/2023).

“Even though our wedding plans didn’t come true and the life plans we had planned didn’t come true, I feel I have to take full responsibility to support the child from the birth process until he grows up. Become a healthy, smart, kind and useful child for many people in the future, amen’,” Denise continued reading.