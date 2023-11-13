It is not common for two large technology companies like Meta and Amazon to reach an agreement in areas where they compete. But they have found a point where it is interesting for both parties. Meta does not want users to leave its Instagram application and Amazon ultimately wants to sell its products.

“For the first time, customers will be able to shop from Amazon’s Facebook and Instagram ads and make payments without leaving the social media apps,” they explain from Amazon. This is a project that will begin in the United States and represents a change in the strategy that these companies had until now.

The integration of Amazon into Instagram will allow see prices in real time, when a product is Prime, what is the estimated delivery time and basically most of the details that appear on the Amazon website when purchasing, but from the Instagram ad itself.

The current model of Instagram and Facebook is that when a user sees an advertised product, when they click what happens is that an additional window opens and they are redirected to Amazon with an external link. The announced agreement is that this process is carried out directly in the Instagram application.

To be able to buy directly on Amazon from the Instagram application Users will be prompted to link accounts. Once we have logged in to Amazon within Instagram, purchases can be made directly and the products will be sent to the shipping address and with the payment registered on Amazon.





Meta hopes to increase the conversion rates of its ads. As Maurice Rahmey, CEO of Disruptive Digital, explains: “Meta will achieve a better optimization when using information from Amazon and stores that offer Shop with Prime to show ads to consumers. In addition, Meta will be able to customize advertising messages and the product page depending on whether the user is a Prime member or not.”

Both Meta and Amazon have found this solution a potential improvement for their own interests. Amazon will have one more platform to sell on and Meta will optimize its ads so that they are more successful.

In essence, this agreement can be understood as a way for Instagram and Amazon to strengthen against TikToka social network that has also launched into e-commerce with TikTok Shop, last September.

Imagen | Cold legs

