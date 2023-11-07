We already mentioned it a few weeks ago. The European Union has tightened the screws on Meta, demanding more transparent control in everything related to advertising and the processing of user data. So with the intention that users have greater freedom when deciding whether they want ads or not, and if they are willing to have the ads personalized in exchange for their interests, Meta has finally applied the necessary changes. And they are important.

Instagram without ads? Paying

The solution is quite practical, although also radical. There are simply two options, either you receive personalized ads or you do not receive ads at all, but to get this second option you will have to pay a monthly fee.

and they will be 12.99 euros per month those that you will have to pay so that your Instagram account becomes a clean feed of products and brands that only seek to sell on the social network, although as you can imagine, that will also limit your options of discovering that revolutionary product that you have been looking for for a long time. .

A fee that applies to everything

The payment of 12.99 euros will be used for the entire Meta network, so if you pay it, you will not receive advertising on Instagram or Facebook, nor will the information obtained from your browsing be used, which is used to filter personalized ads. with your tastes. In any case, the notice ensures that the information will not be used for advertisements, but it does not detail whether it will stop being collected, which is something quite different.

Be that as it may, from now on you will have the option of no longer receiving advertising on these two social networks, although perhaps the required fee does not fit into the plans of many users. Even so, do you think that eliminating advertising will increase interest and interactions on the social network?

Are we addicted to advertising?

Personally, I haven’t used Facebook for quite a few years, so everything related to publications and advertising within that social network doesn’t interest me. But on Instagram I am quite active, and it is true that many of the publications that appear in the form of advertising have helped me get to know new accounts or get me interested in certain products.

This creates a great contradiction for me, since I couldn’t say to what extent I like receiving advertising on Instagram, basically because it is perfectly filtered according to my interests.

Payment method now available

If you have entered Instagram throughout the morning you will have come across the message. A window informed of the changes, and invited you to immediately choose the modality that best suited your needs, without paying ads or maintaining the same experience as always with personalized ads. You have had to choose, but you will always have time to change your opinion in the application preferences.