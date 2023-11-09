With the aim of continuing to improve the user experience on Instagram, the company, owned by Meta, has announced a big change in terms of privacy: the ability to disable read receipts in direct messages, in the purest WhatsApp style.

The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, who lead Meta and Instagram, respectively, through their Instagram channels. The function is in the testing phase and will allow users to control when to show read receipts in their direct message conversations.

“If you’re someone who prefers to keep your reading status a secret, now’s your time. We’re testing the option to turn off read receipts in Instagram direct messages,” explains Zuckerberg.

Once available, Users will be able to activate or deactivate this function from the privacy settings of the application. They do mention, however, that the application menus could undergo some restructuring change to include this feature in a more accessible way.

Meta

Big changes and foreseeable improvements are coming to Instagram

Importantly, until now, direct messages on Instagram displayed a “Seen” indicator below the message once the recipient read it, regardless of whether the user had their activity status on or off in the app. This feature indirectly compromised privacy by revealing whether the recipient had read a message but chose not to respond.

This novelty is added to the possible implementation of another privacy feature that would allow hide posts from everyone except close friends, even when posting Instagram Stories.

Additionally, Instagram continues to innovate in other aspects of the app, such as collaborative carousel posts, the introduction of multiple audience lists, and rewards for creators on Facebook and Instagram.