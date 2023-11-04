Cyber ​​scams are the order of the day in Spain but they occur with Instagram collusion It is a very relevant fact. The social platform owned by META is not adequately controlling advertising and it is easy to come across alleged scams that unfortunately are becoming more and more elaborate thanks to artificial intelligence.

one in five crimes in Spain It is committed online and social networks have become a dissemination platform that is increasingly less controlled by the Internet giants. Diving through Instagram it is very easy to come across videos about guaranteed investments or miraculous courses that will offer the so-called financial freedom. The problem is that cybercriminals are roaming freely and promoting websites that pretend to be recognized pages to easily deceive the user. It is the famous technique known as phishing that was popularized by email and that usually affects financial institutions with fraudulent pages that seek to capture the credentials of Internet users who fall into the trap.

AI to generate engaging videos

Unfortunately, artificial intelligence is being used to commit fraud using voice of well-known people and through videos to capture the attention of users. In the next scam that ADSLZone has been able to verify, a video has been published on Instagram where a TVE presenter appears saying in his own voice “An investment of 250 euros has the potential to generate 27,000 euros per month.” An archive video of the founder of Tesla automatically appears and continues as follows: “My name is Elon Musk, and everyone knows me as a businessman, engineer, inventor and billionaire, but I have achieved all this thanks to knowing how to invest correctly.”

For about three minutes and after about 150,000 views The American tycoon explains the benefits of artificial intelligence for investments and ends by talking about cryptocurrencies. The user who ends up validating the content will see a Instagram powered ad button that allows you to expand the information. From there you will arrive at a website that pretends to be the El País newspaper with the news in question and with links to the fraudulent platform. If the user decides to register on the platform and deposit money, it will be the last time that he can use said amount. Cybercriminals will automatically send the funds to a country outside the European Union and will also convert them into cryptocurrencies to make it difficult for the authorities to trace the money.

Although it seems like a stupid exhaustion and you think that it is very difficult to fall, hundreds of complaints They are brought in daily at Spanish police stations for this type of scam that empties the bank accounts of those affected. The added problem is that it is Instagram itself that encourages this type of crime to expand without any control. It is essential that the authorities carry out practically continuous dissemination work and that, above all, the Internet giants stop this type of advertisement and introduce greater filters when allowing this type of content. Remember the famous saying, nobody gives dollars for four pesetas.