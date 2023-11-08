Suara.com – State University of Malang (UM) fashion design students show off unique designs inspired by Walking Leaves at the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival aka IN2MF 2023. What does it look like?

Interestingly, instead of being in the top semester like 5th or 6th, semester 1 students, namely Nindiera and semester 3, namely Shofi, succeeded in bringing their designs to the same runway used by top Indonesian designers.

These two female students were chosen because they were considered to have talent, expertise and communication skills so they were able to represent their campus and department to appear at IN2MF 2023. The two of them collaborated to design a Valiant collection that reflects courage.

“No less than 8 looks were displayed on the IN2MF 2023 runway. This design was inspired by the walking leaf insect which has the ability to adjust color,” said Shofi in a statement received by Suara.com, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Malang State University student’s plan to appear at IN2MF 2023. (doc. IN2MF)

According to Shofi, this collection, which Nindiera also confirmed, has a message of respecting each other and adapting to the surrounding environment. So it’s not strange, the designs tend to be edgy styles that are easy to mix and match.

The design consists of a blouse, dress, skirt, cape and other supporting accessories in complementary colors of blue and green. The details applied to this collection attract attention by exposing attractive layers and quilt ornaments made of taffeta, patchwork, pleat and sashiko on the back.

In terms of the materials used, they are also varied, including playing with denim materials to highlight the sustainability aspect.

The hope is that with the earlier young designers submit their designs, such as at IN2MF 2023, the next generation in the fashion industry in Indonesia will be challenged to continue to be creative and take part in various fashion events at national and international levels.

Please note, the IN2MF 2023 event will take place at the Plenary Hall of the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) from 25 to 29 October 2023.

This event is international in scale and aims to support the realization of Indonesia as a global modest fashion center. Not only are well-known domestic designers and brands participating, there are also designers from abroad, from Malaysia, India, Japan, Kuwait, Algeria, Morocco, Dubai, London, Paris, to the United States