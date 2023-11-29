Suara.com – Juna Rorimpandey or known as Chef Juna is one of the chefs who often gets the attention of netizens. The reason is, Chef Juna is still considered handsome and charismatic even though he is no longer young.

Not only that, in his appearance, Chef Juna also often wears various attractive outfits. The various OOTDs he wears actually make him look like a young person. This Masterchef Indonesia judge also often wears contemporary and stylish outfits.

Not only that, in every appearance Chef Juna also always adjusts the activities carried out. Therefore, Chef Juna often uses a variety of different OOTDs. So what does Chef Juna’s OOTD portrait look like? Below are several collections of Chef Juna’s OOTD photos.

Hiking OOTD

In one of his uploads, Chef Juna is seen climbing Mount Talang la. In this relationship, Chef Juna was seen wearing a black jacket with an army green vest over it. Meanwhile, Chef Juna was also seen wearing black trousers with white shoes.

To complete this mountain climbing OOTD, Chef Juna was seen wearing a black and yellow scarf. Yes, if you use a beanie hat and sunglasses as accessories.

OOTD formal

In another portrait, Chef Juna appears to be wearing a formal OOTD at the Masterchef Indonesia event. Chef Juna is seen wearing a black shirt with a matching jacket. Meanwhile, his subordinates were seen wearing black trousers with loafers. This cook also wears a gold belt.

Wearing a leather jacket and jeans

In another portrait, Chef Juna is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a leather jacket over it. The leather jacket he is wearing is brown and black so he looks younger. For bottoms, Chef Juna is seen wearing long jeans with brown shoes that match the jacket he is wearing.

White outer with jeans

In another upload, Chef Juna is seen wearing a t-shirt with a white outer. For his bottoms, this chef combined them with jeans and brown shoes. To make his appearance cooler, Chef Juna is seen wearing sunglasses to make him more stylish.

Celana ripped jeans

Chef Juna also uploaded a portrait of himself wearing a black t-shirt and green outer jacket. However, what became the highlight was that he was seen wearing black ripped jeans. He also wears loafers so he looks classier and cooler.