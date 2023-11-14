

What is subversion?

Defining subversion is difficult, because undermining is a consequence of many different forms of crime, in which the boundaries between the upper world (‘normal’ society) and the underworld (criminals) become blurred. Criminals set up companies for their activities, apply for permits and rent and buy properties. To do this, they need cooperation in the ‘top world’ from, for example, real estate agents, car rental companies, administration offices and notaries. You can see subversion as the constant pounding of organized crime (underworld) on our society (upper world). Undermining is a problem that weakens and ultimately even disrupts society. (source: Politie.nl)