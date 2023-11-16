In his career he has gone through super threads, triumphs and dark moments. We analyzed them team by team

The reflections after the draw with Lecce turn on more than one warning light: “We are Milan and not bringing home these results is a shame. It penalizes us a lot in the standings”. After the 2-2 draw at Via del Mare, Stefano Pioli tried to analyze the less than positive moment despite the obvious disappointment of a period experienced between ups and downs. The comeback against Napoli, the collapse against Udinese, the reaction against PSG and the two-sided match against the Giallorossi, with one of the best starts of the season and an inexplicable blackout. A negative moment, as has already happened in the past…