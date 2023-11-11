Despite all the years of Walt Disney history, Inside Out 2 has already broken records… And it hasn’t even been released yet!

Inside Out 2 has set an all-time Disney record. In an unprecedented milestone for the animation studio, the trailer for the second installment has achieved a record by becoming the most viewed trailer in the studio’s history. The sequel to the hit Pixar film has generated unparalleled anticipation since the trailer was released just two days ago, racking up a staggering 160 million views. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the history of Pixar animated films. It exceeds all expectations and generates unprecedented enthusiasm among viewers.

Since the release of the first installment in 2015, the original film has been acclaimed by critics and audiences alike for its innovative premise and masterful execution. It seems that now Inside Out 2 is going to mark a before and after in cinema. The Disney Pixar story, which unfolds in the mind of a girl named Riley and embodies her core emotions, became a cultural phenomenon and left viewers eagerly awaiting any continuation of the beloved plot.

It’s time for… Riley’s adolescence!

The revelation of Inside Out 2 trailer It unleashed a wave of enthusiasm on social media and streaming platforms. The passionate response from fans, coupled with the high quality of the animation and the promise of exciting new adventures into the characters’ inner world, contributed to a staggering 160 million views in record time. Of course, the Disney Pixar film looks amazing. All the ingredients to succeed.

But what is the historia de Inside Out 2 in Disney Pixar? What can we expect from this event? Apparently, we will approach Riley during her teenage years. A problematic stage in which feelings such as Envy, Anxiety or Fear will appear. Come on, laughter is more than guaranteed. And also the psychological exploration of human emotions.

