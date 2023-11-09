If you are passionate about the world of cinema and series, we have very good news for you today. It turns out that the cinema universe is not only celebrating the recent announcement of the Zelda movie, but also the announcement of the second Inside Out film.

One of the most successful animation projects in recent years that managed to make millions of viewers fall in love with it. has already shared an official trailer. And until the date of its premiere has been decided at the international box office. Don’t miss the latest information:

The long-awaited second film in this Pixar franchise has caught thousands by surprise. And the viewing numbers on platforms like YouTube only increase. If you liked the first film and are a fan of the latest animated projects in the film industry, I’m sure this news will have pleased and surprised you in equal measure.

In fact, the film’s theatrical release date in theaters in Spain has already been confirmed:

The premiere day will be June 14, 2024.

For now no details about which streaming platforms They will have the rights to offer the film among their catalog.

