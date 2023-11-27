As can be guessed from the first trailer for Inside Out 2, we will see the protagonist’s transition from childhood to puberty.

In the first installment we saw how Riley’s emotions were unleashed, but now, in Inside Out 2, many will come, since the protagonist will no longer be a girl and will begin adolescence.

Now director Kelsey Mann has revealed interesting details about everything they have prepared at Pixar / Disney.

These are his words.

“My original idea was to come up with three ideas… I want to see the puberty button click. I explored other ideas, but I kept coming back to it. In the end, I proposed it to Pete Docter.”

“This is a goldmine for everything we love at Pixar… It has heart. It has emotion. It has humor. Puberty is fun, but it’s also a difficult time in our lives. “I want to say something meaningful about ourselves as humans, but told in an imaginative way.”

“At the end of the first movie, you saw all these beautiful swirls of memory, where you have Joy and Sadness in the same memory, or Anger and Disgust. I wanted to open this movie with all of them in sync with each other and feeling like they’re a great team. Until puberty comes.”

“I’m especially excited about anxiety… There are a lot of different types of anxiety, but we really lean towards social anxiety, we want to fit in and be part of a group. We ask ourselves: Am I good enough?”

Inside Out 2

“Children have a much deeper language of emotions than I did when I was a child… I think it’s fantastic. We need to talk more about it. “I hope that with this film we can really open up the conversation.”

Inside Out 2 will premiere on August 7, 2024. While we wait for the first installment, it can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.

Additionally, you can join our Instagram group.

Source: EM.