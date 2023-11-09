Seven years have passed since the premiere of ‘Inside Out’ and Disney, together with Pixar, is preparing for the arrival of ‘Inside Out 2‘. This new animated film, which was announced at the 2022 D23 Expo, just got its first trailer.

The sequel to the original film takes us back to the headquarters inside the head of Riley, who is now a teenager who must overcome many challenges of this age of her life while trying to adapt to her new home in San Francisco and discover new friends.

Inside Out 2, Riley and the little voices inside her head

In the first installment we saw how joy, which was the main emotion inside the head of 11 year old Rileywas shaped as the little girl grew and anger, sadness, disgust and fear appeared on the scene in different intensities.

‘Inside Out 2’ proposes the introduction of a new emotion: anxiety, which is born in the midst of Riley’s fears of not being able to adapt correctly to the new environment in which she has had to live, as well as losing to his friends and family.





“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke in the original version, is new to the team, but she is not of those that stay in the background”says the film’s director, Kelsey Mann, about this new character who arrives in the sequel to an award-winning film.

Hawke believes that what we will see, and what we have seen in the previous film, makes a lot of sense because, in practical terms, “it is what happens inside all of our minds.” We will have to wait a little time to see for ourselves.

‘Inside Out 2’ will be released in Spanish cinemas sometime in summer 2024. The English voice cast includes Kaitlyn Dias (Riley), Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis (Sadness), Lewis Black (Anger), Tony Hale (Fear) and Liza Lapira (Disgust).

