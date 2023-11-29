Pediatricians dismiss children’s ‘bugs on their plates’, at least for now. “The scientific data available today is not yet sufficient to recommend foods containing cricket, locust and other insect powders to children.” The ‘verdict’ comes from the pediatricians of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition (Sigenp), in an article to be published shortly in the ‘Italian Journal of Pediatrics’. A group of researchers, coordinated by Lorenzo Norsa, head of the Nutrition area of ​​Sigenp, conclude in their study that, on the basis of current knowledge, “further research is necessary before pronouncing on a possible use for children’s diets, a due to insufficient evidence on nutritional benefits and possible food allergies”.

Between February 2022 and February 2023, the European Commission – recalls a note – had authorized the placing on the European market of four ‘novel foods’, i.e. ‘foods that were not widespread in Europe before May 1997, but which were consumed in non-European countries for at least 25 years’: in practice these are insect flours, which have been much discussed. To be precise, foods based on frozen, dried and powdered Acheta domesticus (house cricket); Frozen, dried and powdered migratory locust; Tenebrio molitor (flour moth), frozen, dried and powdered; partially degreased powder of Acheta domesticus (house cricket) and Alphitobius diaperinus, another larva. The decision was made on the basis of the work conducted by a commission of experts from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), who judged these new foods to be safe and consumable, with one exception: mealworms, whose use was not recommended. intake in children under 18 years of age because of an increased risk of allergic reactions compared to other types of insects.

“The Nutrition area of ​​our scientific society – explains Claudio Romano, president of Sigenp – wanted to explore the possible consequences of the placing on the market of insect-based products, evaluating and discussing all the evidence present in the scientific literature. This is not only for clarify every aspect relating to safety, but also the real benefits deriving from their consumption by Italian children. Which in our opinion is necessary, also because the available evidence derived from experiences carried out in developing countries, in which supplementation with new foods natural products based on insects had been implemented as part of programs to prevent malnutrition and macro and micronutrient deficits. Therefore on subjects with problems very different from ours”.

The researchers examined all the scientific literature available today on the subject, made their assessments and in the end some doubts remained. “The potential of these foods to prevent hunger and shortages in low-income countries is indisputable,” emphasizes Lorenzo Norsa. “However, a certain caution is necessary if we are talking about healthy and well-nourished children like ours are, in general: it is necessary to better clarify what the real absorption of nutrients such as proteins and iron is, which should be contained in a high percentage in flours based on insects, there is a lack of evidence on their nutritional benefits. Finally, there may be a risk of allergies for younger children who have not been exposed to other types of food allergens such as shellfish or mite dust. In conclusion, despite the safety certified by Efsa panel, some more evidence should be produced before introducing this novel food into children’s diets on a large scale.”