INPS, incentives have no impact on citizens’ income beneficiaries: only 484 hired in three years

Data in hand, the incentive for thehiring workers benefiting from Citizenship Income failed. The meager budget is made up as follows: 138 people in 2020, 139 in 2021 and 207 in 2022, for a total of 484 people hired. This is what emerges from the recently published Observatory on INPS employment policies. Therencentive for hiring workers who are beneficiaries or recipients of Naspi (the monthly unemployment benefit) concerned in 2020 5,028 people, 4,159 in 2021 and 3,985 in 2022. The total contribution exemption for young people for permanent hires under the 2020 law concerned 213,476 young people in 2022.

INPS, hiring flop on the RdC: it stops at 207 in 2022

INPS reports that in 2022, 577,899 people were hired with an apprenticeship contract while there were 21,426 subsidized hirings of over-50s and women on permanent contracts. Again with regard to permanent contracts, the total contribution relief for disadvantaged workers employed in social cooperatives involved 29,060 people while 27,593 workers took advantage of the total contribution exemption for new stable hirings of women (L.178/2020 art.1). The exemption for new hirings of young people starting from 1/1/2018 concerned 134,501 people. The exemption from contributions for hires made with re-employment contracts concerned 2,264 workers.

Just over 3 thousand people (3,084) took advantage of the incentive for the integration of disabled people in 2022. The stabilization of jobs concerned 7,782 workers already employed at LSU and 113,128 people who had an apprenticeship contract transformed into a permanent contract. The Southern Contribution Relief benefit concerned 1,537,823 permanent contracts in 2022 and 446,489 fixed-term contracts.

