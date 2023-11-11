Bad tile for Jesper Karlsson who will be out for over a month due to an injury to his right knee. The tests he underwent showed a partial lesion of the medial collateral of the right knee, with a recovery time of 5-6 weeks. He will therefore not be available to Motta who has called up these players for tomorrow, with the confirmation of the youngsters Urbanski and Corazza.

This is Thiago’s squad list Motta for tomorrow.

Goalkeepers: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Skorupski.

Defenders: Beukema, Bonifazi, Calafiori, Corazza, De Silvestri, Kristiansen, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Posch.

Midfielders: Aebischer, Fabbian, Ferguson, Freuler, Moro, Urbanski.

Attaccanti: Ndoye, Orsolini, Saelemaekers, Van Hooijdonk, Zirkzee.