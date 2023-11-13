The three will not be available for the matches against Macedonia and Ukraine. No replacements are currently planned

Meret, Toloi and Calabria will not respond to the summons of Italy coach Luciano Spalletti for the next national break. All three players have been injured in recent days and the former Napoli coach will not be able to count on them for the next matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine, which are decisive for access to Euro 2024. At the moment, no injury is scheduled new call-up to replace the players of Napoli, Atalanta and Milan.