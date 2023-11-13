The counter shot up. Too high. It is that of the injuries that have already rained down on Milan, which have forced the players available to Stefano Pioli to miss at least one match due to physical problems, complicating the first part of the Rossoneri’s season. The list (which excludes, for example, stoppages such as Giroud’s sprained ankle, which he suffered in his last match with the national team but which did not lead the Devil to do without the striker) has reached 15 players and starts from the absence of long-term hospital Bennacer. Milan began the championship without their balancer, dealing with an injury – the lesion of the femoral condyle cartilage of the right knee – which arrived in the Champions League semi-final with Inter a few months ago. The Algerian, who underwent surgery last May 16, will still have it for a while: his return to the field is expected between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.