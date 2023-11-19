Suara.com – Many inspiring stories emerge from gamers. One thing that is interesting to listen to is the story of a YouTuber and game content creator named Febrian Paundra Alditama.

Febrian Paundra Alditama, whose stage name is Andra ST, is now one of the YouTubers whose content is watched by many people. As proof, the guy who was born in Sukoharjo, February 28 2005, now has 3.19 million subscribers.

Every content that Andra uploads always gets a positive response from netizens. Moreover, Andra also often collaborates with a number of other YouTubers, making his content interesting to watch.

Becoming a game content creator was actually never planned by Andra. Like most teenagers, Andra really likes games and he feels capable of playing various games, even difficult ones.

Then, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Andra ST, who was still in high school, was just casually uploading videos of his video games to YouTube. Unexpectedly, Andra’s video received a positive response from netizens.

“The next day I was surprised that the video suddenly exploded and lots of people watched it. From there I started actively creating content on TikTok and YouTube. Now I can be known as Andra ST,” said Andra in his official statement.

Being popular as a YouTuber certainly brings blessings to Andra ST. Apart from being famous and having many acquaintances, Andra also admits that he has received many material benefits.

“Of course, this achievement has generated money which can help my economy. I also meet many creative people, which adds benefits to my career,” said Andra.

Apart from being good at playing games, Andra ST is also known as a student who has a bright brain. Andra has collected various awards in the academic field. One of them, 2nd place in the Middle School Mathematics Olympiad, 3rd place in Biology USA Al Azhar (SMP), National Elementary School Mathematics Examination with 100 marks and other proud awards.

Apparently, there is an interesting story behind Andra ST having a runny brain. According to him, this happened because he had had a serious accident, being hit by a motorbike.

“When I was in 3rd grade, I had a serious accident, I was hit by a Ninja motorbike and suffered a lot of bleeding. Luckily I didn’t die there, but since that incident I have experienced drastic changes, I feel like my brain is in genjutsu. I have turned into a smart and active child. developed. And during elementary and middle school, I got several competition medals which was quite impressive,” said Andra ST.