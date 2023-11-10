The first ideas about Space Jam 2 have nothing to do with what hit theaters in 2021 with the film starring LeBron James.

Space Jam 2 did not reach the level of the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan, but the initial plans for the sequel were brutal, since it was going to star Tony Hawk, the legendary skateboarder.

In a revealing interview on Hot Ones, Tony Hawk shared that in the early 2000s, Warner Bros. approached him with the exciting idea of ​​fusing the iconic Looney Tunes characters with the fast-paced world of skateboarding. A combination that promised fun, amazing tricks, and a totally fresh twist on the classic Space Jam formula!

These are his words.

“I was pitched the idea that Space Jam 2 would be Skate Jam, very much like Space Jam, with all the Looney Tunes characters, and then I was going to be the real main person.” Remember Tony Hawk.

“I was going to Australia, coincidentally to work on a different independent film there, and they told me: ‘We want to meet you at LAX (Los Angeles) airport, because we want to finalize all the details.’”

“Then they found me in that restaurant in the middle of LAX and said, ‘This is happening. Here are the ideas for the script, here is the poster. And I remember thinking: When is this going to happen? They said: When you return, we will finalize all the details. I say: Awesome!”

“I’m getting on the plane and going to Australia. Meanwhile, they released Looney Tunes: Back in Action, which was a Looney Tunes movie with Brendan Fraser, and apparently it didn’t do the numbers they expected, and that was supposed to be their way of reintroducing the Looney Tunes characters. When I came back from Australia, they didn’t call me anymore.”

“He left, he just left. It was more like: What happened? Let’s all meet again! This is going to be fun, right? Yes. It was a pain.”

Would you have liked to see this version of Space Jam 2 (Skate Jam) with Tony Hawk? The truth is that it sounds really interesting, but we must recognize that the movie Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003) was a failure, since it cost about 80 million dollars and only raised 65 million. So it’s only natural that Warner Bros. thought twice before moving forward. Then came Space Jam: New Legends (2021) but it didn’t deliver either, since with a budget of about 150 million, they only raised 163 million. So it wasn’t even profitable. And it fell far short of the figures of the original, which in 1996 cost around 80 million and earned more than 252 million dollars worldwide.

