Home as a legacy, increasing number of Italians who consider it a cost. One in three wants to sell it

Having a house as an inheritance can be an opportunity for those who receive it whether they then decide to sell it or use it as their main home: more than 1 in 2 beneficiaries perceive it as a value. According to the Radar SWG study, however, compared to 2022, there is an increase in those who consider it above all a maintenance cost, particularly among the most vulnerable classes.





The intentions also change with respect to use compared to 2022: 1 in 3 intends to sell the house they have received or will receive (in 2022 it was around 1 in 5), probably to have more liquidity or not have to incur high costs, which in a period of high inflation would not be welcomed. On the other hand, those who think of using the house received as their main residence are decreasing.





The question of inherited houses and their taxation it is age-old and has been put on the table by governments of different colors over the last 20 years. There has been talk about it in recent weeks because the government hypothesized an increase in inheritance tax, which was later denied. Only 1 in 10 Italians would be in favor of a possible increase in this tax (which is currently among the lowest in Europe), to a greater extent among centre-left voters, while the majority would like to reduce it. The remaining part of Italians is in favor of maintaining the current level of taxation, in particular the centre-right voters.





Although few Italians are willing to increase the inheritance tax, there is a segment of the population that according to those interviewed should be taxed more: multi-millionairesalso because the transmission of great wealth perpetuates the power to manage resources by inheritance and not by merit.





