Ingrid Coronado was once again the center of attention on social networks this Tuesday. A little over a year after the unfortunate death of her ex-husband and father of her children, the Argentine Fernando del Solarthe host mentioned it in a conference she gave, in which she recalled how bad she had it after their separation.

The separation between Ingrid Coronado and Fernando del Solar was involved in controversy, because it occurred when the Argentine driver was diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time, both parties gave their own versions of what happened in their marriage, and currently the former Garibaldi maintains that she has begun to regain her credibility and that that time with Del Solar was “the hardest and most unfair experience of her life.” “.

In an interview with the morning show “The So comes outl”, Coronado assured that he has always spoken with the truth, and that he did not wait until Del Solar was no longer live, because he did it before. “I did not wait for him to not be there, I did it from the beginning, What happened is that no one believed me, that’s where the difference is,” he stated during the conference.

He shared that at that time he was left without a job, with criticism at its maximum and with social networks against him, it turns out that on one occasion he had “57 pesos in his account”, when supposedly “he was in a good moment.”

What did social networks say about Ingrid Coronado’s statements?

For many Internet users, it is not correct that Ingrid Coronado speaks in a bad way about Fernando del Solar when he is no longer alive to defend himself. The former Garibaldi, who mentioned some anecdotes with the father of her children in her recent conference, received harsh criticism of netizens who ask him to stop and stop mentioning the deceased Argentine driver.

“Since he’s talking about something else. It’s not right that he continues to profit from the memory of the deceased, whether it’s true or false, it’s not ethical to do so. Let him talk about Charlie, he can defend himself.” “Now Ingrid, change the subject, let your ex rest, he can no longer defend himself, and you have children who see what you say, stop burning the image of your children’s father.” “What selfishness, he died, he had a terrible time with her illness and she is alive, healthy, and yet she continues to talk about him to stay clean, very bad for her.” “Now to profit from the deceased, it seems base to me for this lady to continue profiting from Fernando’s memory and what she experienced. In fact, her story has never been believed. She is now leaving Fernando alone,” some users comment.

Coronado launched his book “Mujerón” last April, which he has promoted in his live performances: “This book represents a very important stage in my life and although it is NOT autobiographical, it helped me heal and I hope it helps you too.” “he said in a post.

She is currently maintaining a legal process against Anna Ferro, widow of Fernando del Solar, for a property that, according to Coronado, belongs to her and her children and not to Anna.

FA

Themes

Ingrid Coronado Fernando del Solar

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions