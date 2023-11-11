The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) last year launched a credit modality for its beneficiaries: the Crediterreno program, with which you can request a loan to purchase land and then build a home on it. So for many, there is a new dilemma about using their credit.

According to Infonavit’s own estimates, 37 million households in the country, 4 million are interested in building a home, of which 2.2 million want to acquire land to later build a home.

Furthermore, for Infonavit, 60% of people who seek to improve or build their home intend to do so with their own resources, which prevents them from making quick, safe and formal decisions..

What type of land can you acquire with the Infonavit Crediterreno program?

The workers entitled to Infonavit may acquire the credit to acquire land, as long as:

Be exclusively for “Housing or mixed use that includes residential use”in accordance with the current regulations of the place where you are located

Have the Proof of Alignment and Official Number of the landIf you do not have this document, to identify the location of the property it may be replaced by any other official document issued by the local authority.

Have proof of land use, for which you can present: *Document issued by the corresponding authority in which the land use of the land is demonstrated without a doubt; *The property title used for registration and formalization of the credit; *Current property receipt showing the use of land, or *Proof of zoning, partial Development Plan or any other similar document issued by the authority to which the land use corresponds to be assigned to the polygon area that includes the land; *One or more of the aforementioned documents may be considered to determine land use; *Request these documents from your seller, since they are basic for your appraisal

Be located in an urban area in accordance with local regulationshaving at least: health, educational, supply, recreational centers and close to sources of work

Have documents that validate that the land has basic services or their feasibility, that is, the land is enabled for installation to be carried out in the near future. Basic services are: drinking water, drainage, electricity, telecommunications, garbage collection and disposal, and public lighting. To comply with this requirement, you can present the document issued by the competent authority according to the locality in question, which guarantees the feasibility of the public services or, where appropriate, certifies that these public services are already installed, for their exploitation. , use or exploitation. Furthermore, said public services may be provided directly by the State or indirectly through a concession, as long as the latter is legally granted.

Be out of any risk areaThat is, it must not be located in areas with risk of flooding, caverns, geological faults, landfills, clay or contaminated, nor be near underground pipeline deposits or high voltage lines, nor in any area that is located by regulations. restricted

This information is verified at the time of carrying out the Appraisal or Technical Report of the land.. Consider that the cost of this document is your responsibility.

Be up to date with the payment of services and property taxes, verified in the corresponding receipts

Have the individual property title in the name of the seller, free of liens and registered in the Public Property Registry. If you are mortgaged, you must have a balance letter conditional on payment.

If it is located within a housing development, it must have paved access and garrisons.that is, sidewalks, medians and spaces with green areas, in accordance with the state and municipal regulations applicable to the place in question

And comply with the minimum surface area of ​​the land requested by the locality where you wish to acquire the land in accordance with the provisions on construction and urban development of the locality in question.

What are the requirements to apply for the Crediterreno program?

Among the requirements to apply for the credit are:

Reach 980 points in Infonavit

Have contributed 6 months in the last job

Not be over 65 years old

For workers who live in the center and southeast of the country, the institute may grant a bonus of 134 or 109 points, as they are areas of high demand.

What you should take into account

The financing alternatives that Infonavit has available for the purchase of land are Infonavit Credit (Traditional), Infonavit Total and Cofinavit

The amount of credit, interest rate and in general the financial conditions will be determined based on your personal situation.. If you choose the Cofinavit option you can add the credit granted to you by the financial institution

Take into account that the credit amount will be a maximum of 100% of the value that is lower between the appraisal amount and the purchase value.

The term of your credit will be at your choice from 5 to 15 years. Consider that the sum of your age plus the term of the credit should not exceed 70 years. Take into account that, the shorter the term selected, the amount of credit to be granted by Infonavit is reduced, which allows you to later have another credit for construction on the land.

You can pay off the credit early or make prepayments without any penalty

You should know that the land remains as a guarantee for payment of the credit

In addition, you have support such as: life insurance, disability insurance (total and permanent), payment protection fund and extension in case of job loss

Consult Decide and build, where you will find infographics and videos that will help you better select your land based on the authorized areas and if it is not regularized, it will give you information on how to regularize it

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions