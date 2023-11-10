The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) last year launched a credit modality for its beneficiaries: the program Crediterreno, with which you can request a loan to purchase land and then build a home on it.

Thus, due to this Infonavit credit for its beneficiaries, many have questioned its scope and the way in which it can be accessed. Here we share information about it:

What type of land can you acquire with the Infonavit Crediterreno program?

The workers entitled to Infonavit may acquire the credit to acquire land, as long as:

The land has services such as water, electricity and drainage.

The land use must be residential or mixed

The land must be located within an urban development plan of the corresponding municipality

What are the requirements to apply for the Crediterreno program?

Among the requirements to apply for the credit are:

Reach 980 points in Infonavit

Have contributed 6 months in the last job

Not be over 65 years old

For workers who live in the center and southeast of the country, the institute may grant a bonus of 134 or 109 points, as they are areas of high demand.

What are the financial characteristics of the Infonavit Crediterreno?

The credit must be paid in a maximum of 15 years

The maximum amount of the credit depends on the payment capacity of the beneficiary.

To define the interest rate, when requesting the loan you must answer an evaluation questionnaire

How do I process the Infonavit Crediterreno?

Choose the land

Enter the portal My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) to select the appraiser who will carry out the appraisal and technical opinion of the property

Identify the amount of your credit in the “I am interested in a Credit” option

Complete the course “Know more to decide better”

Integrate the file with the requested documents and fill out the credit application

Register the credit at the nearest CESI

