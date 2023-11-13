Some people who have a loan with the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) They fear that, if they were to die, their relatives would have to face difficulties because of the property they live in.so it’s important know the details about a situation like this.

A mortgage is a debt of many years, during which time, unfortunately, events as complex as the death of the borrower can occur. But, in this difficult case, it is good to know that All Infonavit mortgages have insurance that helps protect loved ones.

One of the risks when you take out a long-term loan, such as a mortgage, is that during those years you are exposed to situations that prevent you from continuing with payments and put your assets at risk.

One of those risks is death. But, don’t get overwhelmed, Your monthly credit payment includes Death Self-Insurance, which will help your loved ones cope with an event of this type.

What happens to an Infonavit loan if the owner dies?

If the credit holder dies due to an illness or accident, the debt is settled..

This is due to the insurance that accompanies each loan and that guarantees financial tranquility, thus You can be sure that your home, a very important part of the family heritage, will be insured for your loved ones..

Inconveniences can happen. Fortunately, your Infonavit credit supports you and your loved ones, so that they preserve their assets.

How to apply for Self-Insurance for Death?

The applicant must call Infonatel to request an appointment and a case number. With this folio and the Social Security Number (NSS) of the borrower, you must have the following documentation:

Official identification and death certificate of the borrower

Official identification and birth certificate of the applicant

If applicable, marital letter of credit

If the accredited person died abroad, the death certificate must be apostilled

On the day of the appointment, You must go to the collection area of ​​the Infonavit service office that corresponds to you, along with the physical documents in original and copy for validation..

Enter the My Infonavit Account site to find out all the details of the credit and also the insurance you have for eventualities such as death. In the Contact section you can consult the ways to start any procedure.

Talk to your family and loved ones and give them the necessary information so that, in the event of an inevitable event, housing is not an additional worry..

