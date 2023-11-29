Those holders under Law 73 have received a call from Infonavit informing them of the process to recover the balance of their Housing Subaccount. It is important to mention that this procedure is very clear and accessible, as well as free and without intermediaries.

To give rise to this procedure, holders under Law 73 must meet some requirements:

Pension resolution issued by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). In a case of disability, the resolution must be equal to or greater than 50%.

The simplification of the recovery of the balance in the Housing Subaccount includes the following steps:

Access My Infonavit Account. Enter the My Savings section and then My Savings. Select Apply Online and then the cause that corresponds to your situation. Verify the data and the proposed amount. Finally, enter your CLABE account and upload the .CER, .KEY files and the private key of the e-signature.

With these steps you will have completed the process for affiliates under Law 73 without complications.

