Within the world of mortgage loans, there is the possibility of carrying out a process in which the debt of a property is transferred to another person. A series of requirements must be met to carry it out.

However, it is not as simple as it might sound at first, nor does it provide relief for people who want to get rid of an Infonavit loan. since the path to achieve the transfer has various processes.

The term used to carry out this transfer is called “debtor substitution”to carry it out it is necessary to have some documents such as the approval of the financial institution, the preparation of notarial processes, the certificate of faith of the transfer and a new property deed.

On the other hand there is also the “payment” where a debt can be settled, but with the inconvenience of losing the property.

Finally, there is also the option to make a direct sale of propertyhere it is important to consider who the buyer will be, as well as keep in mind that it is important to be up to date with payments and taxes.

It is always important to have a complete view of all the legal and financial complexities that exists within mortgage loans.

