Improve credit conditions Infonavit It is one of the desires that many have in their sights and given this, the question remains how to achieve this increase. There are four ways to increase this credit and we present them below:

Raise the salary

Increasing income is, without a doubt, the clearest strategy to achieve an increase in credit. However, It is important to be patient in these circumstancessince the salary increase may take between 2 and 4 months to be reflected in the prequalification.

Level up at Infonavit

The increase of only 20 points within the Infonavit levels They even allow the reach of up to 200 thousand pesos within the credit.

Accept the inquiry from the credit bureau as soon as possible

It is important to accept the inquiry from the credit bureau immediately, otherwise it would be possible to limit credit to 60%.

Pay debts

Infonavit made an evaluation of the payment capacity and by having debts this reduces the credit. That is why liquidating any outstanding amount will allow the release of payment capacity and an improvement in credit.

