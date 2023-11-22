Family doctors inundated with requests from patients with flu symptoms. “In this period the number of phone calls and Whatsapp messages are out of control. This is also linked to the fact that when there is a cough, or respiratory symptoms, the fear of Covid complications returns a bit. Patients ask to be addressed for the diagnosis which is currently linked to a private offer, with the self-test, which in any case does not give us a scientifically valid result, or with the swab”. Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

The cough, continues Scotti, “leads to the request, even after the flu phase, but with the persistence of the symptom, of many outpatient and home visits. It is the symptom that worries most, because patients connect it to the possibility of lung problems. In these cases the suggestion is to dust off the oximeter, which is now present in all homes, and check the saturation as well as the fever. With a good oxygen saturation, above 97, and by consulting your doctor, you can calm down and avoid going to the clinic to avoid spreading infections. And for this reason the advice, when going to the clinics, is to use a mask”.