The 2023 flu runs fast. Cases are rising, but when will the peak be? “In the forty-sixth week (13-19 November) the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 448,000, for a total of approximately 1,741,000 cases since the start of surveillance”. This is the picture that emerges from the RespiVirNet surveillance updated today. The incidence of flu-like syndromes in Italy is rising and stands at 7.6 cases per thousand assisted (against 6.6 in the last bulletin).

“The incidence is increasing in all age groups, but children under the age of five are most affected – we read in the report – where the incidence is equal to 16 cases per thousand assisted (12.8 in the previous week ). Last season this week the incidence in children under five years was equal to 28.4 thousand cases attended”. In the 5-14 age group the incidence is 5.89; in the 15-64 age group at 8.20, and among people aged 65 or over at 5.19 cases per thousand assisted.

ISS: “Rhinoviruses are more widespread, still few actual influenza viruses”

In the seasonal flu wave, “a prevalence of Rhinovirus and a still small percentage of actual influenza viruses” has been recorded in the last week, according to the Higher Institute of Health. “During the first week of virological surveillance for the 2023-2024 season, there was limited circulation of influenza viruses. Out of 808 clinical samples received from the various laboratories belonging to the RespiVirNet network, 21 (2.6%) tested positive for the influenza virus , all of type A (18 of H1N1pdm09 subtype, 2 H3N2 and 1 A not yet subtyped) – we read in the report – Among the samples analyzed, 67 (8.3%) tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, 34 ( 4.2%) for Rsv (syncytial virus) and the remaining 207 tested positive for other respiratory viruses, of which: 152 Rhinoviruses, 28 Adenoviruses, 15 Parainfluenza viruses, 9 human Coronaviruses other than Sars-CoV-2 and 3 Metapneumoviruses”.

Influenza, here’s when the peak will be

In Italy the flu is “above the epidemic threshold” and “the curve has a growing trend which will most likely continue in the coming weeks, until it reaches its peak just before Christmas”. This is the prediction of Alessandro Rossi, president-elect of Simg, the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care. From their 40th National Congress underway in Florence, family doctors are launching an appeal: “Speed ​​up the timing and extend the coverage of influenza vaccinations, with particular attention to fragile subjects”.

“The vaccination campaign against influenza – underlines Rossi – represents a factor capable of also promoting other vaccines for adults, from the updated booster against the most recent variants of Covid-19, to be strongly relaunched in this phase, to those against pneumococcus and Herpes zoster. They can all be administered during the same session as the flu vaccine”, he specifies.

“Especially in fragile subjects – Rossi hopes – greater coverage must be achieved compared to last year, when the coverage rate stood at 56%, far from the desirable 75% and the optimal 95%. Every additional point of coverage , as confirmed by the data in the literature, corresponds to a direct reduction in mortality and hospitalization, which especially affects elderly and frail patients, for whom vaccination is no longer just advised, but recommended”.

“Among these – specifies President Simg – there are two populations to which particular attention must be paid: diabetic patients of any age, as diabetes due to its characteristics exposes it more to the most harmful consequences of the influenza virus, and pregnant women to any week, since the vaccine is safe and protects both the woman and the fetus.” But “the indication of vaccination to all the rest of the young and adult population should not be overlooked – Rossi points out – to protect both themselves and the community and direct contacts of these people.

“Simg – recalls the president – has prepared training and information tools to encourage the administration of vaccines, specifying the importance of using two specific types on the most fragile categories, the adjuvanted one and the high-dose one, which have proven to be more effective in prevent mortality and hospitalization”.

