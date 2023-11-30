Today, Thursday, November 30, Mexico commemorates the Influencer Daya opportunity to celebrate the work of content creators who, with their creativity and talent, inspire many.

In recent years, the role of influencers has been gaining importance in society. They have become a key tool for brands when promoting their products and services.

In Mexico, Influencer Day It has been celebrated since 2018. In this country, influencers They are very popular and have a great influence on society.

Why is Influencer Day celebrated every November 30?

The group called FLUVIP, leader in everything that has to do with Marketing the Influencers both in Latin America and the United States, he was in charge of creating the date as a form of recognition for people who share content on social networks, They are capable of influencing people and have found in this activity a source of financial income.

The group of influencers includes people who are sponsored by brands related to the topic they talk about daily and have the opportunity to earn money and generate sales. In addition, there are famous people or celebrities who are influencers because they are known all over the world and have a great reach to spread quality content.

What does an influencer do?

According to the RAEan influencer is that person who has the ability to persuade othersmainly through the social networks.

Although not all influencers achieve convey a positive message in its followers, this day aims to recognize those who do achieve it.

Nowadays, those who are considered influencers are singers, YouTubers, TikTokers, actors, intellectuals, activists, athletes, among others.

