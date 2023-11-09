The inflation in Mexico continued its downward march last October to be located in 4.26% annual rate, below the consensus of specialists, nine months downward, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported an increase of 0.38% during last month compared to the immediately previous period, the lowest rate for said month since 2009.

The goods and services that had the greatest impact on the rise in prices during October were energy products such as electricity, due to the end of the electricity rate program in 18 cities in the country, as well as the increase in domestic LP gas, air transportation and packaged tourist services, among other generics.

The general increase in prices in October was below the analyst consensus of 4.28% at an annual rate, but within the range between a minimum of 4.24% and a maximum of 4.42% expected by the 31 financial institutions consulted by CitiBanamex, of of which three were correct with their estimation.

The lower dynamism of core inflation, which includes goods and services whose prices are less volatile, contributed to the deceleration of the general price index, going from 5.76% in September to 5.50% in October, its lowest bowl since October 2021.

Inside the underlying index, merchandise prices reported a monthly increase of 0.34% and an annual increase of 5.64%, while services increased 0.44% in the month and 5.34% compared to the same period of the previous year.

For its part, The non-core price index reported an annual increase of 0.56%. Internally, the prices of agricultural products observed a monthly decrease of -2.09%, bringing the annual increase to 1.62%.

Likewise, energy prices and rates authorized by the government increased 2.57% in the month, despite this the segment registered an annual decrease of -0.35%.

Finally, the Price Index of the Minimum Consumption Basket, which evaluates the prices of 176 products and services that make it up, contained in the food and non-food baskets of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), It had a monthly variation of 0.33% and an annual variation of 3.83%.

