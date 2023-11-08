For the most demanding sports lovers, having a good watch with GPS is essential to track their activities. These types of devices not only offer us metrics related to distance or elapsed time, but currently also monitor our sleep, control the hours of rest we need to recover or measure our heart rate 24 hours a day, with the aim of providing us with all possible information about our health. And, among all the options that exist on the market, the Garmin Fénix 7 is one of the most popular.

Now, Amazon has decided to celebrate the days before Black Friday by printing a 30% discount. Dropping the price from €699.99 to the current €488.49. Very close to its historical minimum.

Infinite battery for all your adventures

Garmin has managed to offer a more than notable balance when it comes to incorporating all kinds of functionalities in this watch, without giving up its autonomy. For this, the company itself guarantees up to 18 days in smart watch mode. That is, without using GPS, but receiving all the notifications from our smartphone and tracking our activity. With GPS activated and music, it promises up to 57 hours. While, if we prefer to configure it in energy saving mode and we are not going to do sports with it for a season, the duration can reach 57 days. Or, what is the same, almost two months without going through the charger.

It has a 1.3” screen, more than enough to access all the important information about our training. As well as a 47mm fiber reinforced polymer casing. In this way, our watch will be protected regardless of where we want to carry out our next workout.

Also aware that the touch screen is not always the best option when we are going to play sports, in this case we will be able to interact with the watch both through the buttons and through the screen. Leaving all functions accessible at the click of a button.

Get ready for your next workout

This Garmin Fénix 7 allows us to carry our trainer on our wrist. Thanks to the monitoring it carries out both our sports activities and our daily activity, it offers us personalized recommendations of the training routine that we should follow as we use it. In this way, it provides us with everything we need to avoid overtraining that can result in subsequent injury.

Depending on the history of the races we have run and our physical fitness, it provides us with pace estimates based on the distance we want to travel. Therefore, we can predict the pace we should follow to finish our next marathon, half marathon or popular race.

Map compatible

Finally, its compatibility with maps stands out. In the event that we do mountain activities or activities outside the city, having a map on our wrist allows us to orient ourselves and know where we have to go to follow our route. We can navigate with them both through control through the buttons and through the screen. And, furthermore, it is not necessary for us to carry our mobile phone nearby to be able to use them, they are downloaded to the watch itself and can be consulted at any time.

With this reduction, this Fénix 7 whose RRP is almost 700 euros remains at 488 euros. With more than 2,300 reviews and a rating of 4.6 stars, it is one of the best options that we will be able to find on the market to be able to enjoy sports practice to the fullest.