In the year 2022, the economic value of domestic and care work (unpaid work) carried out by the population aged 12 and over reported an amount of 7.2 billion pesos, a figure equivalent to 24.3% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Of that amount, women contributed 72% and men, 28%. With her domestic and care work, Women contribute 2.6 times more economic value to their homes than men.

The value generated by unpaid household work as a percentage of national GDP was higher than that of economic activities such as the manufacturing industry, with a share of 21.5%; commerce, 19.6%; and educational services, 3.4%.

Unpaid work generates more economic value than other economic activities

When breaking down this unpaid work by type of activity, care and support contributed 24.9% of the total economic value. House cleaning and maintenance activities participated with 23.7%; those of food, with 22.6%; purchases and home administration, with 11.6%; helping other homes and volunteer work, with 8.9% and cleaning and care of clothing and footwear, with 8.2%.

Las women They contributed the highest percentage of economic value. To a greater extent they did so in food activities, with a participation of 81.1%, and cleaning and care of clothing and footwear, with 78.1%.

The participation of men was greater in purchases and household administration, with 42.2% of the value and in helping other households and volunteer work, with 34.8%.

Which states have the highest levels of unpaid work in Mexico?

The states that contribute the highest levels of unpaid work were the State of Mexico, with 12.3%; Mexico City, with 6.8%; Jalisco, with 6.7%, Veracruz, with 6.2% and Nuevo León, with 4.9 percent.

For its part, when viewing the value of the unpaid work of each federal entity with respect to the GDP that they generate, it is observed that the entities in which the highest levels were presented were: Chiapas (62.1%), Guerrero (49.8%), Oaxaca (48.2%), Tlaxcala (41.9%) and Zacatecas (39.9 percent).

