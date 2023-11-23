According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), during the first half of November inflation stopped its downward trend, pressured by the increase in the price of some services, agricultural products and electricity rates.

The increase in electricity rates registered in October was extended to the first half of November with a biweekly increase of 22.6%, due to the conclusion of the warm season program in the cities of Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Chihuahua, Hermosillo, Matamoros, Colima, La Paz, Huatabampo, Jiménez and Esperanza.

Other goods and services whose rise had a greater impact on inflation in the first half of this month were: air transport with a biweekly increase of 11.59%; egg, 7.83%; green tomato, 18.83%; tomato, 3.67% and poblano chili, 14.30%.

In addition to the above, there are professional services with a biweekly increase of 8.72%; sugar, 2.82%; loncherías, inns, cake shops and taquerias, 0.30%; and own housing, 0.17%.

On the contrary, the products whose price decrease had a greater impact on inflation during the first half of the month were: lemon with a biweekly decrease of 15.85%; zucchini, -5.3%; onion, -3.87%; hotels, -3.76%; avocado, -2.73%; fish, -1.26%; televisions, -2.29%.

In the energy sector, the decrease in domestic LP gas with a biweekly decrease of 0.34% and low octane gasoline with a reduction of 0.16%.

For their part, among the states that reported biweekly inflation higher than the national average, the following stand out: Sonora with an increase of 4.34%; Sinaloa, 3.44%; Baja California Sur, 3.03%; Baja California, 2.7%; and Chihuahua, 1.65%.

Among the entities that reported the smallest price increases are: Chiapas with a marginal increase of 0.03%; Coahuila, 0.05%; Nuevo León, 0.08%; and Guanajuato, 0.09%. Guerrero was the only state that reported a decrease of -0.8% in the reference period.

