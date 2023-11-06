The general perception of families about their economic situation and that of the country declined during the month of September, particularly with regard to the behavior of prices and employment.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) and Bank of Mexico (Banxico) released the results of the complementary indicators of consumer confidence, where 9 of 10 indicators recorded a monthly decrease in October.

Those that reported the largest falls were those related to the behavior of prices in the next 12 months, with a monthly contraction of 2.3 units (which means that households fear that prices will increase more); as well as that relating to the country’s employment situation in the next 12 months with a decrease of 2.1 points.

In general terms, The Consumer Confidence Indicator reported a decrease of 0.7 units in the tenth month of this year to reach 46.04 units based on seasonally adjusted figures, still remaining at high levels.

The five components that make up the indicator reported a monthly decrease. The one related to the “expected economic condition of the country within a year compared to the current one” stands out, which fell 1.4 points.

Followed by the one relating to the opinion on the “possibilities at the present time by household members, compared to those of a year ago, to make purchases of durable goods, such as furniture, television, washing machine and other household appliances” which decreased 0.8 points.

As well as the indicator that measures the perception of consumers about the “economic situation of the country today compared to that of 12 months ago” which also decreased by 0.8 points.

The component that evaluates the opinion on the “economic situation of household members at the current time compared to what they had 12 months ago” presented a monthly decrease of 0.1 points.

