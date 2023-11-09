In a closed-door election, Antonio Lancaster Jones González was elected yesterday as coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ) for the period 2024-2026, replacing César Castro.

After this decision, taken at the organization’s headquarters, located in the Mind Building, Lancaster committed to working in unity and in coordination and benefit of the 24 chambers and associations that make up the CCIJ.

“We are sure that the collaboration and work in unity of the industrial sector will continue to strengthen in favor of Jalisco society,” he said.

César Castro, current coordinator of the CCIJ, highlighted the achievements achieved during his management both in the financial part and in promotion of the sector.

“We are going to leave things moving and with the commitment to continue working for each of the sectors,” Castro commented.

Promoting the agenda of the industrial sector is Lancaster’s challenge

Promoting an industrial agenda that allows the strengthening of the sector is one of the priorities of Antonio Lancaster Jones, the elected coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ).

Lancaster Jones highlighted that the industrial sector will play a priority role next year.

“I believe that it is a very important year and that is why this industrial agenda must be created so that the new Governments have this agenda for the industrial sector in their work plans,” he commented.

The elected coordinator of the industrialists said that next year a growth in the economy close to three percent is expected.

“As it is an election year, there is a lot of spending, companies begin to grow, that is a cascading trend every six years and we believe that it will not be such a complicated year economically, and politically we have to be very careful to work and build the Mexico we want.”

Lancaster Jones commented that security, the rule of law and support for SMEs are the main demands of the sector.

“We need soft loans, development loans that we don’t have, how are we going to boost companies, so we need them and we also require better infrastructure, better roads, especially federal, the State has done a great job, but the federal roads still leave “a lot to be desired,” he said.

He added that the issue of energy and water is also fundamental for the development of the industrial sector.

“Another point that I consider is also important is the clear rules of the Government, rule of law; What we need is to be able to dedicate ourselves to work and not dedicate ourselves to solving external problems,” he added.

Antonio Lancaster assures that the industrial sector will continue to grow in the coming years, which is why he requested more collaboration from the Government.

“That they count on us, that they count on the industry, there is an openness to work together,” he stated.

The work plan of the new coordinator will be based on six axes: Industrial development program, Industriales Jalisco reengineering, industrial agenda 2030, MIND Industrial Hub, inclusive and responsible industry and continuity.

“Let them count on the CCIJ, the CCIJ is yours, the CCIJ is here to support, to collaborate and to make the industrial sector the most important in Mexico,” he concluded.

Who is Antonio Lancaster Jones?

Antonio Lancaster Jones graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey Campus Guadalajara, and has a master’s degree in business administration from the European Business School in Madrid, Spain.

He belongs to a family that has been involved in agribusiness for generations.

In 2012, together with his brother Joaquín, he started a project to produce wine based on berries. Initially from the cultivation of strawberries and currently purchasing raw materials from producers.

Among the companies in which he participates as a partner are: LJ Comercializadora, Berry Me, Hygge Desarrollos and CI Academy.

Antonio Lancaster began in the industrial sector as a member of Young Entrepreneurs of the Chamber of the Food Industry, he was vice president and president of the Coordinating Council of Young Entrepreneurs of Jalisco, vice president and president of the Chamber of the Food Industry, vice coordinator of the Council of Chambers Industriales de Jalisco and soon coordinator of the CCIJ.

