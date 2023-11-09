Suara.com – Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) is said to be preparing a fixed mobile convergence (FMC) service product.

This was conveyed directly by the Director & Chief Business Offices of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), Muhammad Buldansyah.

“Coming soon… Wait for the playing date,” he said when met in Jakarta, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

For information, Indosat already has a fiber to the home (FTTH) service, Indosat HiFi which will be available in September 2022.

“We believe that cellular operators, provider operators must have an FTTH business, as a complement to our cellular service to support FMC strategically,” he explained.

For this reason, Indosat is ready to partner with many last mile providers or other FTTH providers.

IOH Director & Chief Commercial Officer Ritesh Kumar Singh (second from right) & CATCHPLAY+ Indonesia Country Manager Dhini W Proyogo (second from left) witnessed by IOH Chief Integration Officer Sanjay Vaghasia (far right) and CATCHPLAY+ Indonesia Head of Business Development Harry Santoso (most left) during the signing of the cooperation agreement held in Jakarta, Tuesday (31/10). (Indosat)

“Whether it takes the form of cooperation, or whether it will be an acquisition later, but what is certain is that we want to have an FTTH business to achieve fixed mobile coverage,” he said.

He also emphasized that the presence of FMC services does not replace existing services but instead complements and unites them.

“This FMC service is actually complementary (with other services). In the future, GMC will be a complementary thing,” said Muhammad Buldansyah.