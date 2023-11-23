Suara.com – The news about Indonesian volunteers in Gaza, Palestine, who had lost contact was finally answered. After rumors circulated that the Israeli military had been arrested and hit by a bomb attack, three Indonesian volunteers are now known to be safe and in good health.

This news was conveyed directly by the Chair of the Indonesian MER-C Presidium, Sarbini Abdul Murad, when holding a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

“We lost contact since November 11, and they were at RSI and are still at RSI in good health,” said Sarbini, in Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Currently, continued Sarbini, his party is still waiting for buses to be picked up by the Gaza government to evacuate Indonesian volunteers, including patients there, from the northern region of Gaza to the southern region.

He confirmed that his three volunteers would stay in Gaza, they would only be evacuated from the northern area of ​​Gaza, to the southern area. Sarbini argued that Mer-C volunteers were always in conflict areas. So it is impossible for Mer-C to abandon the Palestinian people in the midst of the current conflict.

Sarbini continued, currently his party is actually thinking about how to arrange for Mer-C Indonesia volunteers to continue to increase.

“MER-C departs in conflict countries like that. “So if 3 people are evacuated out, that means it’s not MER-C, in fact we are arranging for people to go to Gaza, so MER-C is indeed an organization like that in conflict and risk locations,” explained Sarbini.

Sarbini also claimed that if he had been successfully evacuated to the southern region of Gaza, conditions there would be more conducive compared to the northern part of Gaza.

“In the south and in the center it is much more conducive, compared to the north. “There will also be more aid coming in there,” he said.

Mer-C Indonesia Profile

Through its official account, Mer-C Indonesia also continues to update the conditions of the community and its volunteers in Gaza, Palestine. Apart from that, Mer-C is also a channel for Indonesian people who want to make donations to the Palestinian people.

Because of its role in the conflict in Gaza, Mer-C Indonesia has recently been in the spotlight. This organization was highlighted because it was quite vocal in voicing its support for Palestine. However, where did the history and beginnings of the Mer-C Indonesia organization actually come from?

Quoting from its official website, Mer-C (Medical Emergency Rescue Committee) is a humanitarian social organization that operates in the field of medical emergencies and has the characteristics of being trustworthy, professional, neutral, independent, voluntary and highly mobile.

This organization focuses on helping provide medical services for victims of war, violence resulting from conflict, riots, extraordinary events and natural disasters in Indonesia and abroad.

History

This organization was initially created because of the riots that occurred in Ambon in 1999. At that time, several University of Indonesia students joined together to provide medical assistance for the case in Ambon.

However, when providing assistance, the student saw the non-neutrality and partiality of medical personnel in the battle arena in the islands of eastern Indonesia. The professional attitude that every medical personnel should have, one of which can be seen from their neutral and impartial attitude.

On this basis, the students finally chose to build the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee organization, abbreviated as Mer-C, on August 14 1999.

Helping conflicts in various countries

Not only limited to Indonesia, Mer-C Indonesia has also spread its wings to provide humanitarian assistance to countries in difficulty. Mer-C has sent aid to approximately 124 missions to various countries including:

2 missions to Afghanistan 1 mission to Iraq 1 mission to Iran (under the auspices of the Indonesian Ministry of Health) 1 mission to Thailand, 2 missions to Kashmir Pakistan 1 mission to South Lebanon 1 mission to Sudan 1 mission to Somalia,

Apart from that, Mer-C also focuses on helping the people in Gaza, Palestine, who are currently in the spotlight. His party carried out 2 missions to Palestine (during the Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip) and 5 missions to Palestine related to the construction of the Indonesian Hospital.

Currently, the MER-C leadership consists of Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad (Chairman of the MER-C Presidium), dr. Henry Hidayatullah, MSi (Presidium of MER-C) and Ir. Faried Talib (Presidium of MER-C). Mer-C also has 6 branches spread across the country, 1 branch in Germany, and 1 branch in Gaza, Palestine.

Until now, on its social media accounts, Mer-C continues to update developments in Gaza, Palestine. His party also continues to provide information regarding its volunteers who are currently helping the people in Gaza.