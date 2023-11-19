Suara.com – The coach of the Indonesian U-17 National Team Bima Sakti apologized to all Indonesian people because his team failed to qualify for the Round of 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The Indonesian U-17 team left the city of Surabaya on Sunday (19/11/2023) to return to Jakarta. This certainty comes after Garuda Muda did not qualify for the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Indonesia failed to qualify for the Round of 16 of the U-17 World Cup as one of the best third ranked teams. This was after Mexico beat New Zealand 4-0 and Burkina Faso beat South Korea 2-1.

The coach of the Indonesian national team, Bima Sakti, protested against the referee from the side of the field against the Moroccan national team in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group A preliminary match at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, East Java, Thursday (16/11/2023). Indonesia lost with a score of 1-3. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Aditya Pradana Putra/foc.

The failure of the Indonesian U-17 National Team to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup was responded to heroically by the Bima Sakti coach.

“We apologize to all Indonesian people for not qualifying for the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Thank you for all the prayers and support given to us,” said Bima Sakti, quoted from the official PSSI website.

“All the players have fought hard, to the maximum and playing in this event was truly an extraordinary experience for us,” said the coach of the Indonesian U-17 team.

Bima Sakti also revealed that the squad would simply be disbanded. He said that his squad would be prepared to become the backbone of the Indonesia U-20 squad in the future.

“The children of the Indonesian U-17 team have a bright future and their potential is extraordinary. God willing, these players will be prepared for the Indonesian U-20 team next year with coach Indra Sjafri, who incidentally will take part in various international tournaments,” he said.

“I hope they continue to work hard, be disciplined, improve their abilities and maintain their attitude,” concluded Bima Sakti.