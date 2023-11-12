Suara.com –

Indonesian U-17 national team player Welber Jardim said that the Bima Sakti coach asked the team to remain united in competing, especially when facing Panama U-17 in the second match of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

“The coach asked us all to be united. When we attack we must work together to help each other, communication must also be good within the team,” he said while training with the team on Field A of the GBT Stadium complex in Surabaya, Sunday as quoted by Antara.

According to the player from Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC, the key to victory was team unity, which the coach had instructed him and his teammates to do.

“Tomorrow will be a difficult match, we have to concentrate. We have to give everything. Communication must also be good when we enter the field and we can win,” he said.

Therefore, he and the team will always train hard and play better against Panama U-17, which will take place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, 13 November 2023.

“We train hard so we can play better tomorrow, so we don’t get tired and don’t get cramps,” he said.

The footballer, who was born on April 25 2007, believes that Panama is a good team and has good quality players.

“They (Panama) are good in one-on-one situations. Now we are practicing one-on-one so we don’t lose,” said Welber.

However, he continued, there is a side that Garuda Muda players can take advantage of. “They played very openly and we have to try to take advantage of that,” he said.

Not only that, he is also ready and will follow the coach’s instructions even if he has to change positions, so he can help his country.

“As I told Coach Bima, what position do I want to put me in and I only want to play to help the Indonesian national team,” said Welber.

Currently, in the standings for Group A of the U-17 World Cup, Indonesia is in second place with one point after drawing 1-1 against Ecuador.

Next, the Indonesian national team will face Panama in the second group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya, on Monday, November 13 2023.