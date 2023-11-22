PSSI immediately prepared an evaluation meeting following the minor results achieved by the Indonesian National Team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

As is known, the Indonesian National Team achieved minor results in the 2026 World Cup Qualification matches. The Garuda squad only achieved one draw and one defeat in the two matches they played.

The defeat was obtained when the Indonesian National Team hosted Iraq on November 16 2023, where they lost with a landslide score of 1-5.

Meanwhile, in the second match, the Indonesian National Team was forced to draw by the Philippines on November 21 2023.

These results also made PSSI plan an immediate evaluation meeting. This was revealed by one of the Instagram accounts @futboll.indonesiaa.

“PSSI will hold a meeting and summon all national team coaches including Shin Tae-yong to discuss the national team’s declining performance in World Cup and World Cup qualifiers!” write the caption for the upload.

However, it is not yet known exactly when PSSI will evaluate the Indonesian National Team.

The Indonesian national team now occupies the bottom of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Group F standings. The Garuda squad has collected one point from the two matches they have played.