Suara.com – The senior Indonesian national team will immediately shift focus to looking at the 2023 Asian Cup after playing the first two matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone during the international break this November.

Indonesian National Team Manager, Sumardji confirmed that the Garuda squad will undergo a training camp (TC) aka training camp in Turkey in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

The Indonesian national team itself is part of Group D, which is the death group. The Garuda squad is joined by the Asian Tiger team, Japan.

Apart from that, Shin Tae-yong’s team will also face two opponents again in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone, second round of Group F, namely Iraq and Vietnam.

The TC in Türkiye itself will last for more than two weeks. From Türkiye, the Indonesian National Team will immediately go to Qatar.

“The Indonesian national team is the TC in Turkey,” said Sumardji in his statement, Wednesday (22/11).

“TC in Turkey will be held from December 20 to January 6,” he explained.

Later, the Indonesian National Team will also immediately go to Türkiye. This means that the Garuda Squad will not hold TC in Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Cup.

“Don’t hold a TC in Jakarta, go straight to Türkiye,” explained Sumardji.

Schedule of the Indonesian National Team in Group D of the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup:

• January 15 2024: Indonesian National Team vs Iraq

• January 19 2024: Vietnam vs Indonesian National Team

• January 24 2024: Japan vs Indonesian National Team