Signing of a Letter of Intent between ASITA Magelang Branch and Golden World Travel and Tours, Penang, Malaysia for the development of Magelang tourism promotion. Photo/RI Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MAGELANG – Magelang has great economic potential which continues to be developed, especially the tourism and trade sectors. Indonesian diplomats also promote Magelang’s potential abroad as part of economic diplomacy.

This came to the fore at the “Sesparlu Connects: Connecting Magelang to the World” meeting which was led and organized by Indonesian diplomats participating in the 73rd batch of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Staff and Leadership School (Sesparlu) training in Magelang on Tuesday (1/11/2023).

The diplomats are Cahya Sumaningsih, Enjay Diana, M. Rifqi Fikriyansyah, Noam Lazuardy, RA Yunikeiserina Hidayat, Rima Diah Pramudyawati, Shabda Thian, and Yanuar Nasrun who have served in Indonesian Representatives, such as Argentina, Russia, Malaysia, Greece, Thailand , Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Cambodia.

“Connecting Magelang to the World” which took place in a hybrid manner was opened by the Deputy Mayor of Magelang M. Mansyur and attended by officials from the Magelang City and Regency Government, business actors in the tourism sector and Magelang micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), DPD Association of Indonesian Tourist Travel Companies (ASITA) Central Java and Magelang Branch, and Bank Indonesia Representative Office for the Central Java region.

Also present were a number of Indonesian representatives abroad, such as Moscow, Islamabad, Dhaka, Colombo, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru, Karachi, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt.

Bambang Suharto, Indonesian Consul General in Penang, Malaysia for 2020-2023, who accompanied Indonesian diplomats and represented the Education and Training Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Sesparlu Connects is one of the tasks of diplomats participating in Sesparlu to realize inclusive economic diplomacy that connects regions. with potential overseas partners.

According to Bambang Suharto, through activities like this, diplomats can better understand and explore regional potential, build networks and help promote it abroad.

Deputy Mayor of Magelang M. Mansyur welcomed and appreciated the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indonesian diplomats in advancing Magelang and promoting it abroad. Mansyur hopes that the good relations and cooperation that have been established can continue to be improved.

“I hope that by expanding and strengthening the partnership network through Sesparlu Connects: Connecting Magelang to the World, the tourism sector and MSMEs in Magelang can penetrate the world market,” said Mansyur at the opening of Sesparlu Connects.