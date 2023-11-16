loading…

MOSSEL BAY – The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) Cape Town facilitated the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between sister city Mossel Bay and Denpasar, Bali. The signing marks a new era of cooperation that has existed since 2019.

The Indonesian Consul General, Tudiono, handed over directly the memorandum of understanding which had been signed by the Mayor of Denpasar I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara at a meeting with the Mayor of Mossel Bay and his staff on November 15 2023, at the Mayor’s office of Mossel Bay.

“This collaboration was expanded by adding areas of human resource and organizational development. Apart from that, the validity period of the agreement was extended from 3 years to 5 years,” said Tudiono, in a written statement, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Mossel Bay is a port city and is known as one of the important tourist cities in the Western Cape Province, South Africa.

At the meeting, the Indonesian Consul General in Cape Town, Tudiono was accompanied by the Minister Counselor for Economics, Counselor for Social and Cultural Affairs, and several staff.

The Mayor of Mossel Bay was accompanied by Anton Dellemijn, member of the city parliament, Carel Venter, Director of Planning and Economic Development, and Gwynnefer Harding, Manager of Local Economic Development and Tourism.

“Renewed cooperation includes increasing cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism promotion, creative economy and increasing human resource capacity in these fields. Denpasar and Mossel Bay have economic priorities that rely on the tourism and creative economy sectors,” said Tudiono.

Tudiono hopes that this relationship and cooperation can be further improved concretely for the benefit of the people of both parties considering that the opportunity window is currently wide open.

“The Consul General conveyed that the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town is ready to support the success of cooperation and explore further cooperation,” said Tudiono.