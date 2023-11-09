Suara.com – Indonesian U-17 National Team player Arkhan Kaka stated that all the teams in Group A of the U-17 World Cup were equally strong, including his team.

“All the teams or countries in Group A are all strong, including Ecuador, Panama and Morocco. Including us (Indonesia) are also strong teams, equally strong. We are enthusiastic and working hard for tomorrow’s match,” he said during the training of the National Team officials. Indonesia U-17, at the Gelora 10 November Stadium, Surabaya, Thursday (9/11/2023).

Indonesia U-17 National Team striker, Arkhan Kaka (right) appears in the 2023 U-17 Asian Cup Qualification Group B match against Malaysia at Pakansari Stadium, Cibinong, Sunday (9/10/2022) evening. (ANTARA PHOTOS/M Risyal Hidayat)

According to him, Ecuador U-17 is a good team because they have enthusiasm and really worked hard in the Indonesian U-17 World Cup.

“But we can fight against it with unity, the same enthusiasm and working harder than them,” he said.

Arkhan explained that up to now all the players are ready and feel optimistic about the match against Ecuador.

“All the players have the same optimism and enthusiasm. Hopefully tomorrow we will get good and maximum results,” he said.

Apart from that, he will not be nervous with the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the U-17 World Cup matches, in fact it will be very helpful.

“If you’re nervous or not, it will even help us so that the match runs smoothly,” said the player who was born in Blitar.

Apart from that, he will also remember what the Indonesian U-17 National Team coach Bima Sakti has instructed regarding VAR.

“The instructions are to be alert, be careful because there is VAR to help the referee. We players have to be careful when taking action,” said Arkhan, as published by ANTARA.

Previously, the Indonesian U-17 National Team Coach, Bima Sakti, advised his team to play more carefully and not be easily provoked, because in the U-17 World Cup match, VAR was used.

According to him, with VAR, everything the players do on the field will be seen on camera.

Therefore, the coach from Balikpapan reminded him to be fair, play smart, be patient and not be provoked by emotions because VAR is lurking.