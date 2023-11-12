Suara.com – Midfielder for the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Riski Afrisal, looks at the match against Panama on the second matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup with confidence.

The two teams will clash at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Monday (13/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB.

In the first match against Ecuador, the Garuda Asia National Team was able to hold the Conmebol Zone runners-up to a draw.

Riski Afrisal hopes that the Indonesian U-17 National Team coach, Bima Sakti, will give him another chance to play.

After recording an assist, he wanted to score a goal against Panama U-17 as well as open up opportunities for Indonesia to progress to the next round.

“Of course we want to help the U-17 Indonesian National Team get three points,” said Afrisal.

To realize his three-point ambition, the Madura United player also invited Indonesian U-17 National Team supporters to fill the GBT Stadium again.

Because support from the stands will make the players more enthusiastic.

“For the Indonesian people, don’t forget to support and pray for the U-17 Indonesian National Team which will play against Panama. Hopefully we get 3 points,” he stressed.