Disappointment hit the Indonesian National Team after being beaten by Iraq with a landslide score of 1-5 in the first match of the 2026 World Cup Qualification in the Asian Zone. This result also made Indonesia’s fierce rival, Vietnam, feel ‘anxious’ about facing Iraq in the next match.

Vietnam coach, Philippe Troussier, expressed his caution against Iraq after witnessing the team’s strength in a big win against Indonesia. Troussier acknowledged that each game has different dynamics, and his team has to take different approaches to face different opponents.

“Every match is unique, today you can play well but tomorrow (next match) the story could be different. You have to use a different approach to face a different opponent,” said Troussier.

Vietnam itself won the first match of the 2026 World Cup Qualification by beating the Philippines 2-0. Nevertheless, Indonesia’s defeat by Iraq provided a warning to Vietnam that Iraq could be a difficult opponent to face.

Big obstacles await Vietnam as they prepare to face Iraq on Tuesday (21/11/2023). Iraq showed great strength by scoring five goals against Indonesia, which incidentally is Vietnam’s fierce rival in this qualification.

The question that arises is whether Vietnam will suffer the same fate as Indonesia when dealing with Iraq? The answer will be revealed in the upcoming games, and Vietnam’s readiness is key to facing this big challenge.