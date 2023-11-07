loading…

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi gave her speech at the Women in Islam Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (7/11/2023). Photo/Sindonews/Andika Hendra Mustaqim

JEDDAH – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi encouraged countries in the world and especially members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to promote women’s empowerment in Islamic countries.

“And now we are here to discuss the status and rights of women in Islam with several leading Islamic scholars,” said Retno in a discussion session on the status and rights of women in Islam at the Women in Islam Conference, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday ( 11/7/2023).

Retno revealed that the Prophet Muhammad SAW, when asked about who should be respected as a Muslim in this world, answered “your mother, your mother, your mother” and then “father.”

“This hadith alone shows that Islam places women in a very high position. And this position of respect that Islam gives to women needs to be translated into their meaningful participation in society,” said Retno.

This is because women’s participation is very important in overcoming many of the biggest challenging problems in the world. In the economic sector, for example, gender equality in the workforce could add USD 7 trillion to the global economy.

In peacekeeping, women’s participation in the negotiation process increases the chances of achieving a durable peace agreement. In climate change, women’s participation is needed to build community resilience that is better prepared to overcome climate impacts.

“Unfortunately, women’s potential has not been utilized optimally, one of which is due to our understanding of religious teachings. Many believe that according to Islam women have a lower status and rights than men. Therefore, they say, their role should be greater small in society,” he explained.

But is that true? Retno asked.

“I’m sure not. Look at my case. I’m a woman. I’m a mother. And I’m also a grandmother. But I’m standing here as the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, which is the largest Muslim country,” said Retno.

First of all, women’s rights are fundamentally part of Islam. One of the longest suras in the Qur’an is surah an-Nisa which contains guidelines about how men and women should treat each other and that men and women will be judged based on their own actions.

Second, Islam teaches that men and women have the right and responsibility to contribute to development. The Prophet Muhammad’s wife, Khadijah, was an astute, businesswoman who played an important role in supporting the prophet in his preaching and finances.

Third, Islamic history is full of examples of women who had qualities no less than men. The Prophet Muhammad’s wife, Aisha, was a brilliant woman who played an important role in narrating hadith as the most basic source of Islam after the Koran. And by narrating hadiths, he also played an important role in educating the ummah.

“In conclusion, Islamic teachings and history show that the status and rights of women in Islam are no less important than men,” said Retno. “But the most important thing is that we must have a strong commitment to implement it together,” he added.

