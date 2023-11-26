Suara.com – Indodax Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oscar Darmawan hopes that crypto traders and investors will remain calm regarding the case involving one of the international crypto exchanges, Binance.

In the middle of this week, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was found guilty in a money laundering case, which resulted in his resignation and a fine of 4.3 billion US dollars or around IDR 67 trillion.

This amount is the largest fine ever imposed in the United States. Oscar realizes that this case could raise concerns among traders because it has the potential to be detrimental and could damage the reputation of the crypto industry as a whole. Therefore, he emphasized that traders should remain calm and not panic in facing this situation.

“The situation of the crypto industry in Indonesia has experienced significant developments over the last few years. The crypto ecosystem in Indonesia is now quite mature and there have been positive changes in regulations and supervision of crypto exchanges,” said Oscar on Saturday (25/11/2023) .

He added that there is no need to worry about transactions on official and registered crypto exchanges in Indonesia because they are protected by strict regulations.

“Crypto exchanges in Indonesia, including Indodax, are currently being closely monitored by the government. We have committed to complying with the highest standards in security and regulations, so that crypto traders in Indonesia can make transactions safely,” said Oscar, quoted from Antara.

Oscar said, when making transactions on crypto exchanges that are legal and registered in Indonesia, regulations will refer to existing domestic regulations.

So, customers can be sure that their crypto and rupiah assets remain in Indonesia, so they are safe.

“Thus, if a problem occurs with a crypto exchange abroad, Indonesian traders’ assets should remain safe because there is no connection,” said Oscar.

In addition, Oscar sees that the case involving Binance opens up positive opportunities for Bitcoin Halving in 2024. Bitcoin Halving is a four-year event in which the block reward yield for Bitcoin miners is cut in half, with the aim of, among other things, controlling supply and reducing inflation.

Based on historical data, the price of Bitcoin always experiences a significant increase after a halving day.

“In fact, it is better if cases like this happen now rather than next year. If an incident like this occurs during the halving, it could hamper the potential increase in Bitcoin’s value in that period,” said Oscar.

The impact of the rise in cases was also seen in the overall decline in the crypto market within 24 hours after the news spread.

Bitcoin experienced a decline of 3.62 percent, while Ethereum was in the negative zone with a decline of 3.32 percent, and in the last seven days experienced a decline of 0.95 percent.

“Traders can take advantage of this situation to buy and invest in crypto assets because the price is falling. Thus, during the halving, the returns from their investment can be maximized,” said Oscar.